Woman shot and killed during Capitol siege was from San Diego

California

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The woman who was shot and killed as demonstrators stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. is said to have been from San Diego.

Relatives have identified her as Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran.

Babbitt reportedly owned a business with her husband Aaron who did not accompany her to D.C.

“I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” said her mother-in-law to Fox5 in Washington, D.C.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. E.S.T. She later died after being taken to an area hospital.

Circumstances behind her shooting have not been made public although it has been reported she was shot while climbing into the Capitol through a broken window.

