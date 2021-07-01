Woman dies after walking in desert heat to reach U.S. border

California

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman has died after walking for hours in the desert heat to cross into the United States from Mexico illegally, authorities said.

The woman was in a car that was pulled over by a U.S. Border Patrol agent Monday afternoon near the community of Boulevard in eastern San Diego County, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman was one of four people in the Honda who appeared to be in the U.S. without authorization, including one person in the the trunk, according to the Border Patrol.

The woman wasn’t responding and the agent called for help. Paramedics arrived and the woman was flown to a hospital where she died. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

People traveling with the woman said they crossed the border that day after walking for five hours without water in the heat, which reached a high of 97 degrees near Boulevard.

“Prior to getting into the vehicle, the migrant in question complained of headaches and passed out several times,” the Border Patrol said in a statement. “The migrants reported she was going in and out of consciousness after they were picked up.”

