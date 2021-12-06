U.S. border officials expelled 100,000 migrants into Baja California in FY 2021

Apprehension of Russian migrants shot up 444% along California-Mexico border

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The state of Baja California saw almost 100,000 migrants come through its doors last fiscal year after being sent back from the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection, according to Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

About 72 percent of those migrants were expelled via the city of Tijuana. The rest were sent back through Mexicali, just south of Calexico, Calif.

The numbers coincide with statistics gathered by CBP during its 2021 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30.

The figures are considered the highest in 20 years.

Another major unexpected jump in migration came from Russia.

CBP is reporting 4,483 arrests of Russian nationals along the southern border. That’s an increase of 444 percent from fiscal year 2020.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said this shows migration to the United States is not limited to Central America and Mexico.

“Migration is complex, it’s important to recognize that it’s not just migrants from Honduras, we’re seeing a big number of arrivals from Russia, Asia and other places,” said Salazar.

Last year also saw an unusual number of migrants from countries such as Ecuador with more than 95,000 apprehensions of Ecuadorians. In the El Paso (Texas) Sector, Ecuadorians were the second most apprehended nationality in the region in FY 2021.

