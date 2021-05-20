Tijuana to vaccinate first responders, mass transit drivers amidst shortages

TIJUANA, March 27, 2021 — A man receives a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China at a vaccination center in Tijuana, Mexico, March 27, 2021. Tijuana, a border city between the United States and Mexico, began to vaccinate the local elderly aged 60 and above with COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Joebeth Terriquez/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Joebeth Terriquez via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — When a new round of vaccinations begins in Baja California, police officers, firefighters and mass transit drivers will be first in line according to the state’s Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico.

Pérez Rico says they are trying to figure out how many vaccines will be required to inoculate this group.

But, no clear date has been issued for this next round of vaccinations.

Meanwhile, seniors in nursing homes in cities like Tijuana remain in limbo as they wait for their second doses. Some have already been waiting 45 days and they’re worried the vaccine’s efficacy will be greatly reduced.

Adriana Castillo Gómez runs two facilities for seniors and said she was told they would provide the second doses by Friday to anyone over 60 who still needs it.

“I really want to believe them. Today is the 45th day — this thing is going to expire,” Castillo Gómez said. “They told us to go to vaccination centers, but people here, or most of them — around 80% — can’t move. How are we going to move so many people? We need the Red Cross to provide stretchers for each resident.”

As for Pérez Rico, he’s asking for patience.

“Give us time to vaccinate everyone. For now, keep protecting yourselves,” he said.

According to Pérez Rico’s office, as of Tuesday, 235,011 adults in Baja California are considered fully vaccinated while 25,153 wait for their second dose.

