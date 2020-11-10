Tijuana to consider imposing fines on anyone not wearing a facemask

Commuters queue to cross the Mexican border towards the US at the Otay commercial crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on October 6, 2020. – People who have both, the Mexican and the US citizenships, are concerned about the upcoming elections in the United States. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Tijuana City Council is considering imposing 4,000 peso ($190) fines to anyone not wearing a facemask according to the head of a business association in the city.

The council will take up the matter this week in response to people ignoring calls to adhere to anti-COVID-19 precautions.

“Unfortunately, sometimes the only way we understand is with a club to the head. There’s a lot of irresponsibility as to how we are protecting ourselves out on the streets, we saw this on Halloween where thousands converged on Avenida Revolución, many without the masks,” businessman Julián Palombo Saucedo said.

Right now on streets, public transport and some businesses, there are many who continue to ignore repeated calls to wear a face cover according to Palombo Saucedo.

“I believe the fines will get people to think about it, knowing they might have to pay out of pocket. We hope this induces people to wear a mask at all times,” Palombo Saucedo said. “Many times people get upset when you ask them to put on a covering if they want to be allowed in a business, they act irresponsibly because they know the rules, but in spite of this, they want to fight the police officers who respond to our calls.”

The governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla is on the record saying he will not support of the idea, which will ultimately be decided by Tijuana Council members.

