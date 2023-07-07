Patricia McGurk-Daniel is the new Chief Patrol Agent in charge of the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector. (Courtesy: Border Patrol)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego Border Patrol Sector has a new boss.

Patricia McGurk-Daniel is taking over as chief patrol agent for Aaron Heitke, who retired earlier this year.

McGurk-Daniel is the first woman in the sector’s history to hold this Senior Executive Service position.

She has been with the agency since 1999 when she graduated from the 406th session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy.

Her first job was with the Nogales Border Patrol Station in the Tucson Sector.

According to a news release issued by the Border Patrol, McGurk-Daniel has also worked in El Paso, El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as in San Diego.

She has reportedly “completed assignments at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, CBP’s Office of Intelligence and CBP’s Office of the Commissioner,” the release said.

McGurk-Daniel most recently served as the chief patrol agent of the Yuma Sector.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix and is a graduate of both the CBP Leadership Institute and the Department of Homeland Security Executive Capstone Program.

“I am honored to serve the Border Patrol agents and mission support staff of the San Diego Sector who have dedicated themselves to protecting our great nation,” she said. “San Diego Sector has one of the most complex and challenging border environments in the United States, and partnerships with local, state, federal, tribal, and foreign agencies are an integral part of securing that environment. I look forward to working with those partners to create a unified front against the transnational criminal organizations that operate in the California corridor and beyond.”