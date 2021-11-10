Migrants in Mexico camp hopeful as U.S. opens border

After the long-awaited reopening of the border between Mexico and the United States, the hopes of many migrants camped close to the crossing at Tijuana are still waiting to be realised.

More than 1,200 people remain in a makeshift camp at the border, wishing to be able to cross into southern California.

The land crossing reopened on Monday after more than 19 months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayra Gutiérrez has been in the camp for six months with her 10-year-old daughter after they fled violence from her home in Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state.

“We’re all looking forward to making it to the United States. That is the only thought we have,” she said. “Everyone is sad and desperate. That’s what we feel here.”

Flor Deli Mejía Zamora, 29 and a mother of six, fled Guerrero because of violence and the harassment of her teenage daughters.

“We all had hopes that when they opened (the border) they were going to also open up asylum opportunities,” she said. “But they haven’t told us anything.”

Jose Maria Garcia Lara, the coordinator of the Tijuana Migrant Alliance, estimates some 3,000 people are waiting in the city for the chance to present their asylum case.

“They have faith that at any moment there could be again that openness for the aid that the U.S. government was providing to the people seeking asylum or humanitarian aid,” Garcia Lara said.