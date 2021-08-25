Migrant advocate questions Supreme Court’s decision to bring back ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

TIJUANA (Border Report) — More than six months ago, a black bus pulled away from the San Ysidro Port of Entry carrying migrants who were the first to be allowed to cross the border since the Trump administration instituted the Migrant Protection Protocols program known as “Remain in Mexico.”

It forced asylum-seekers to remain south of the border while their cases played out in U.S. courts.

The day he took office, President Joe Biden halted MPP and eventually let asylum-seekers with pending cases cross the border to wait out their cases in the U.S.

But earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court ruled on a lower-court case mandating MPP be brought back.

Soraya Vasquez is with the migrant advocate group Al Otro Lado, she is based in Tijuana, Mexico. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

“We are very upset, confused with the court’s ruling,” said migrant advocate Soraya Vasquez, who has worked, and continues to work, with families seeking asylum south of the border.

“This is a consequence of the Trump era, it’s his supporters that are pushing for reinstatement of the Migrant Protection Protocols,” she said. “It looks like everything will return to the way it was in the beginning and we don’t agree.”

Vasquez believes it’s cruel to force migrants to remain in Mexico where they may not know anyone and often become victims of crime and extortion.

Under the MPP program, asylum-seekers were forced to stay in border cities such as Tijuana, Mexico. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We hope Mexico doesn’t cooperate and won’t accept being an accomplice to this measure that is so inhumane. We know this policy will place thousands of families at risk by having to wait for long periods of time in Tijuana,” she said.

In the past, Mexico has been supportive by allowing migrants from countries other than Mexico to be sent into Mexico creating a strain on border cities, Vasquez said.

“Border cities don’t have the infrastructure nor capacity to provide for all the basic and human necessities these families have,” she said.