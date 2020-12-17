Mexico Consulate in San Diego offering free flu shots to everyone

California

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is partnering with the County of San Diego and a non-profit called Champions for Health to offer free flu shots to anyone beginning this Friday.

The consulate already provides free COVID-19 tests every Monday. The flu shots will be offered on Fridays one week, Tuesdays the next.

“Taking a flu shot is something you should do every year, particularly this year in the midst of the pandemic. It’s crucial to be vaccinated against the flu to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19,” said Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez.

He says the consulate provides a safe haven for Mexican nationals, but the goal is to be a resource for everyone in the San Diego-Tijuana border region.

“People in the Latino community feel safe and comfortable, they know where to go,” González Gutiérrez said. “Obviously, this is not restricted to Mexican nationals; this is open to anyone.”

According to the Consul General, the flu shots will be offered at no cost to the public.

“It’s totally free, everyone is welcome no questions asked.”

González Gutiérrez says the shots will be offered through March.

