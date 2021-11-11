Marine-turned-kingpin pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

California

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to orchestrating a drug-trafficking operation that moved tons of cocaine from South America through Mexico and into the United States.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr., a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a drug-trafficking conspiracy and a money-laundering conspiracy.

In his plea agreement, Dominguez admitted to being the leader of an organization that used boats, airplanes and commercial vehicles to move the drugs into Mexico and then bring them over the California and Texas borders for distribution.

He also admitted to coordinating the flow of cash from drug-sales profits in the U.S. back to Mexico, the newspaper reported.

An indictment said Dominguez’s military training was an asset while working with powerful drug cartels.

Dominguez was arrested in Mexico in 2016 and extradited to San Diego in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.