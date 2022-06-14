SAN YSIDRO, California — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 22-year-old man suspected of trying to cross into California from Mexico with over 10 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside his motorcycle last week, the agency said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 6, officers stopped the rider of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, CBP said in a news release. The driver showed a California driver’s license and said he was headed to San Diego.

“CBP officers discovered tampering on the fuel tank and referred the driver for an intensive inspection,” the release said.

Officers inspected the sports bike and found four vacuum-sealed packages inside the air filter box, CBP said. The bundles contained a total of 10.19 pounds of blue fentanyl pills, which had an estimated street value of $122,280.

Officers turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing and seized the motorcycle and narcotics.

“No matter the conveyance type, our officers are trained to detect any type of tampering within a motor vehicle,” Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego, said in the release.