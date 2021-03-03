Majority of 13 killed in California crash were Mexican, at least 2 survivors are Guatemalan

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Six survivors of a crash that killed 13 people in Holtville, Calif., have been taken to a hospital in San Diego, including two Guatemalan nationals, according to a spokesperson from the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

Border Report has also learned that one of the survivors hospitalized in San Diego is intubated and unable to talk; the other three have yet to be interviewed by consulate personnel.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 25 people were packed into a Ford Expedition when it collided with a semi about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and about 130 miles east of San Diego.

The semi truck ran into the SUV at the intersection of State Route 115 and Norrish Road on Tuesday morning.

Chief Omar Watson, who runs the CHP’s Border Division, said they couldn’t tell whether the SUV was carrying undocumented migrants or field workers on their way to work.

He did say the Expedition was missing all of its seats except for the two in the front and that’s how the driver was able to fit so many people in the vehicle.

According to initial findings released late Tuesday by the highway patrol, the SUV was driven by “a 28-year-old resident of Mexico.” The driver of the rig is 68-year-old Joe Beltrán from El Centro, Calif..

The report also stated it is unclear why the driver of the SUV pulled into the intersection. Earlier in the day, Watson said the driver of the vehicle may have ignored a stop sign running into the path of the truck.

Twelve people died at the scene, including the driver of the SUV, and one person died at the hospital, Watson said. The ages of those involved in the crash range from 15 to 53.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying it has “initiated a human smuggling investigation.” No further details were made public.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.