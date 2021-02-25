Economic and COVID-19 resources pledged to border communities in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Diego County and the State of California are pledging to help border communities in terms of economic relief and more COVID-19 resources.

Businesses in towns such as San Ysidro, Calif., have been ravaged economically due to the lack of customers from south of the border who can’t enter the U.S. due to essential-travel restrictions in place since March.

Southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Other communities near the border have also felt an impact from the lack of business and from COVID-19, which has hit especially hard in this part of San Diego, where many essential workers live in densely populated areas.

These two factors greatly increase a person’s potential for contracting the virus.

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas. (Courtesy: County of San Diego)

“I think it’s time to start shifting to the South Bay region a little bit more,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas.

She and other community leaders met Thusday morning via a teleconference to discuss the need for more assistance from all levels of government.

“Rental assistance will be available, making sure people have access to food and their basic needs, we want to make sure people have them,” Vargas said.

The south portion of San Diego County has had the most COVID-19 cases and now is home to the most vaccination sites in this part of California, but more are planned along with more measures to make sure people who live in these communities are the ones getting the vaccines.

There have been reports that people from other more affluent areas have been taking up most of the appointments and making the drive down to get inoculated.

Vargas said they are working on computer-scheduling programs to give priority to south county residents.

People arriving at the Border View YMCA vaccination site in South San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

She also said they’re hopeful others will want to get involved to help family, friends and neighbors.

“We can help other people sign up, we can help other people call 2-1-1, so they can get their appointments,” she said. “Let’s make sure we don’t miss anyone not have access to an appointment because they don’t know how to use technology or need transportation, let’s figure it out for them”

