Disaster ready: Ex-cop urges Californians to prepare for the ‘Big One’

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Jesse Navarro served a long and distinguished career in law enforcement with the San Diego Police Department and with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Now his job is to prepare Californians for “The Big One.” … The big earthquake that is.

Jesse Navarro. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

He spends his days along the border region and throughout San Diego County distributing and talking to people about disaster guides that have been compiled by California’s Office of Emergency Services.

The booklets explain what people need to do in case of a natural disaster. It details many things including how to prepare escape routes, shut off gas and power, and what to do with pets.

“It’s not a matter of whether we’re going to have an earthquake or not, it’s a matter of when and how big,” Navarro said. “We want to inform all of California, all residents, but it’s also information that we need to provide our friends across the border because if it happens they will also be affected.”

Navarro says he’s been handing out the information materials to San Diego’s largest employers, so they can distribute the booklets to their workforce.

“All we want to do is provide information; how to be ready in case it happens. It’s very simple and non-political factual information and it’s free,” he said.

Navarro is so serious about informing the public, he is asking folks to email him directly at jessenavarro1@yahoo.com for a copy of the disaster preparedness guide. He says you don’t have to be a California resident to get one, considering disasters happen everywhere.

“This information applies anywhere for any disaster,” Navarro said. “I know none of us likes to think about it, but it’s something we need to think about.”

Another avenue people can take to access the material is through the California Office of Emergency Services.

The info is available in English, Spanish and three other languages.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.