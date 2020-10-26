Community members seek impartial review of deadly shooting involving Border Patrol agent

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Community advocates and Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego are asking the San Diego Police Department to conduct a swift, transparent and impartial investigation into a shooting involving a Border Patrol agent Friday evening.

The agent shot and killed a Mexican man on federal land in San Ysidro, Calif. Despite efforts to save the man’s life, he was declared dead near the scene of where the shooting took place.

The American Friends Service Committee and Alliance San Diego are calling for an investigation “free of interference from Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security.”

The San Diego Police Department is handling the investigation.

It released an update Saturday saying it is still early in the investigation but preliminary information shows the man was confronted by a Border Patrol agent after entering the U.S. illegally about 5:45 p.m. Friday. He fought with the agent, who fired his gun. The man was hit once in the torso and died at the scene at 6:25 p.m.

San Diego police said the 30-year-old man who was killed has been identified only as a Mexican national, but his name is not being released right now. The Border Patrol agent’s name is also being withheld. He had minor injuries after the incident, police said.

Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego has also issued a statement asking for the police to figure out what led to the shooting.

“The Mexican Government, through the Consulate in San Diego, is soliciting the local investigative authorities to conduct a transparent, impartial and expedited inquiry to determine the facts and to see who is responsible,” the statement said.

In a statement, Chief Patrol Agent in San Diego, Aaron Heitke, said an agent responded to apprehend a man illegally entering the U.S. immediately west of the port of entry. Some kind of fight ensued and the agent fired his gun, he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency will continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The specifics of this incident have also been shared with FBI, DHS OIG and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.