Cemeteries, circuses and pool halls allowed to reopen in Tijuana

TIJUANA, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 2: Cemeteries in Tijuana are being allowed to reopen. (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — As of Thursday, if you want to visit the dead, catch a dancing elephant or work on your eight ball, you’ll be able to do so throughout the state of Baja California.

State health officials are allowing these type of businesses to reopen as cities like Tijuana are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Gatherings such as job fairs and expositions have also been given the green light.

“We are approaching the 10 to 14 day window since February 14, and while we have seen an uptick in cases, it’s not enough to consider it a surge,” said Alonso Pérez Rico, Baja California Health Secretary.

According to Pérez Rico bars, nightclubs and dens of prostitution will remain closed. He also indicated the state will continue to run sting operations to make sure these establishments remain closed until further notice.

Some churches are being allowed to accept larger numbers of parishioners, but those in neighborhoods with large number of positive cases are to remain at 25 percent capacity.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.