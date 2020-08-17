Call to switch Baja California state capital nixed by governor

The city of Mexicali is the capital of Baja California, it lies about 125 miles southeast of San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexicali Tourism Office)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla says he has no intention of switching his state’s capital from Mexicali to the city of Tijuana, something many business owners and others have been asking for due to a decline in investment and spending in Mexicali.

Mexicali is about 125 miles southeast of San Diego just south of the border.

When pressed on the issue, Bonilla admitted he has been asked to do it, but that he hasn’t really considered it.

“It’s not in my top 100 points on my agenda, there are other priorities that are more important,” he said. “The economic impact to the city would be very hard, they would have to lose a lot more economic opportunities, if that happens then it will make my agenda.”

Mexicali has about 690,000 residents while its region is home to almost a million people. It was founded in 1903. Tijuana is home to more than 1.3 million.

