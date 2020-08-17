Call to switch Baja California state capital nixed by governor

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Mexicali is the capital of Baja California, it lies about 125 miles southeast of San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexicali Tourism Office)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla says he has no intention of switching his state’s capital from Mexicali to the city of Tijuana, something many business owners and others have been asking for due to a decline in investment and spending in Mexicali.

Mexicali is about 125 miles southeast of San Diego just south of the border.

When pressed on the issue, Bonilla admitted he has been asked to do it, but that he hasn’t really considered it.

“It’s not in my top 100 points on my agenda, there are other priorities that are more important,” he said. “The economic impact to the city would be very hard, they would have to lose a lot more economic opportunities, if that happens then it will make my agenda.”

Mexicali has about 690,000 residents while its region is home to almost a million people. It was founded in 1903. Tijuana is home to more than 1.3 million.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.