California’s Death Valley hits 130 degrees, sets world record

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, CA JULY 14: Heat waves rise near a heat danger warning sign on the eve of the AdventurCORPS Badwater 135 ultra-marathon race on July 14, 2013 in Death Valley National Park, California. Billed as the toughest footrace in the world, the 36th annual Badwater 135 starts at Badwater Basin in Death Valley, 280 feet below sea level, where athletes begin a 135-mile non-stop run over three mountain ranges in extreme mid-summer desert heat to finish at 8,350-foot near Mount Whitney for a total cumulative vertical ascent of 13,000 feet. July 10 marked the 100-year anniversary of the all-time hottest world record temperature of 134 degrees, set in Death Valley where the average high in July is 116. A total of 96 competitors from 22 nations are attempting the run which equals about five back-to-back marathons. Previous winners have completed all 135 miles in slightly less than 24 hours. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Today the temperature should reach 129 degrees Fahrenheit at Death Valley National Park, not quite as hot as yesterday when the mercury soared to 130 degrees, the hottest recorded temperature in the world since 1913.

According the the National Weather Service, the previous record high was also recorded at Death Valley, which lies along the California-Nevada border.

The NWS is warning people in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outdoors due to an on-going heatwave, especially from 5 a.m. 8 p.m.

And park rangers are advising anyone who wants to go on a hike to complete their trip by mid-morning, because of the scorching heat.

A high-pressure system has settled above the Western United States causing the hot temperatures, which should last into late this week.

