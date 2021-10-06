California to install monitors in Tijuana to study air pollution on the border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana has partnered with California’s Air Resources Board to begin monitoring the air quality along the U.S.-Mexico.

Chanell Fletcher is a Deputy Executive Officer with California’s Air Resources Board. (Courtesy: CARB)

CARB plans on installing 50 monitor stations throughout the Tijuana region in the coming months.

“Air pollution travels from the border across from California and into Baja California and vice versa,” said Chanell Fletcher, a deputy executive officer with CARB. “The goal is to look at the air quality to measure and help people understand what is in the air so they can take precautions they can so they can feel safe.”

Fletcher said once the stations are in place, they will begin monitoring the air for an indefinite period of time.

“How do we make sure we got the public’s interest and what they need to know in terms of how air quality is, and how do we also track that over time so people really understand and see and what else we need to be doing,” said Fletcher.

Air quality monitoring stations like this one are to be installed throughout the city of Tijuana. (Courtesy: US Consulate in Tijuana)

One station, that’s not part of the agreement with Tijuana, has been installed at the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana.

It is now one of 60 embassies and consulates around the world to have an air monitor station in place.

50 air quality monitoring stations will be installed throughout the city of Tijuana. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Through a news release, the consulate said it is happy to be part of a process “that will help scientists design and develop technology to reduce air contamination while protecting human health,” and that it is pleased to be participating in an effort that includes local and state governments from both sides of the border.

The consulate cited statistics that claim 6.1 million people die each year due to exposure to air pollution.