California reinstates indoor mask mandate throughout the state

Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Once again, Californians, vaccinated or not, are being required to wear facemasks indoors throughout the state to ward off a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state is also requiring unvaccinated people entering so-called mega-events to show proof of a negative coronavirus antigen test within a day of attending, and within two days for a P.C.R. test.

Another requirement means travelers returning to California will have to take a test a few days prior to their arrival and show a negative result.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services, told reporters.

But according to Ghaly, wearing masks indoors prevents the virus from spreading.

He added that cases have increased by 47% since Thanksgiving and that the rise has been more prevalent in areas of California where fewer people have chosen to get vaccinated… areas such as the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles, and valley counties that run through the heart of the state.

The indoor mask mandate is expected to remain in effect until January 15, but it may be extended beyond that date.

