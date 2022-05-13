SAN DIEGO — A Border Patrol agent died in a crash in rural San Diego County Friday morning, officials confirmed, but authorities released few further details about the collision.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on state Route 94 in the Campo area, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border in the far reaches of East County. A Cal Fire spokesperson told FOX 5 by phone that a Border Patrol agent was in a rollover crash and that their vehicle took heavy damage.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed the crash killed an agent and referred to the collision as a “solo vehicle” crash. They added that the agent was the only person in the vehicle.

SkyFOX flew over the rural highway Friday morning. A crumpled Border Patrol SUV was sitting on an embankment near some railroad tracks. The vehicle was clearly badly damaged, but it wasn’t immediately obvious how the vehicle landed among the brush and boulders.

Video from OnScene TV showed Cal Fire, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CHP and other agencies involved in an investigation.

As of 7:45 a.m., immigration authorities had not returned a request for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.