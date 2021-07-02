Border migrant campsite’s days appear to be numbered

California

TIJUANA (Border Report) — One of the steps Mexico must take before border restrictions are lifted, is to clear out a migrant campsite just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, a federal delegate for the state of Baja California said.

Earlier this week, Jesus Alejandro Ruiz told reporters negotiations are ongoing with the U.S. government and that the campsite has become an obstacle in getting the border open once again.

Juan Alejandro Ruiz is a federal delegate for the state of Baja California. (Yolanda Morales/Special to Border Report)

“We have to free up that area,” said Ruiz. “We’re acquiring more space to house the migrants.”

Since the camp opened on Feb. 18, it is estimated that about 2,000 migrants have called the area home, with an estimated 500 children living here, some of whom have become victims of a recent chickenpox outbreak.

Most migrants have refused to leave in spite of pleas from federal, state and local officials. They say they don’t want to lose their place in line should the border open up.

“The city of Tijuana is also leasing space near downtown to accommodate more of the migrants,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz also stated that when it’s time for the migrants to be cleared out, plans call for a peaceful and orderly removal and transfer.

But when pressed on whether the border restrictions will expire once and for all in three weeks, he simply chuckled and would not comment.

