Baja California puts reins on post-COVID ‘freedoms’

TIJUANA (Border Report) — With COVID-19 cases surging in Mexican cities like Tijuana, Baja California state health officials have decided to slow the return to normalcy in restaurants, hotels, event halls, cafeterias and marketplaces.

Alonso Pérez Rico, Baja’s health secretary, said these type of businesses would have to operate at 50 percent capacity and continue to follow safety measures such as social distancing and face covers.

For event halls — popular venues for weddings and other gatherings — only those with outdoor facilities will be allowed to open.

Outdoor markets will only be permitted to sell food, perishable items and cleaning products.

The restrictions are necessary according to Pérez Rico because all indicators point to another surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Now is the time to put a brake on mobility, time to reduce it to avoid a third wave of contagions, which would devastate the region,” he said

Since the pandemic started more than a year ago, there have been 46,239 cases reported and 7,929 deaths in the border state of Baja California, located directly south of California.