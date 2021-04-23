As predicted, 3rd COVID-19 wave bearing down on Baja California

In this May 13, 2020 photo, Dr. Abraham Paez reviews the equipment in the respiratory evaluation unit in Tijuana, Mexico. Tijuana’s health care workers have been hit hard by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Joebeth Terriquez)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — COVID-19 cases in Mexican border cities such as Tijuana and Mexicali have continued on the upswing heading into the end of April and the beginning of May, indicating a third wave of contagions, as predicted, has begun to take shape.

According to Baja California health officials, recent statistics show 16.5 out of every 100,000 residents now have the virus.

Four people have died in the last 24 hours with another 116 new cases reported.

All municipalities in the state are reportedly showing a higher instance of cases.

Since April 4, there’s been a steady rise in positive cases and in the number of people seeking medical attention in hospitals and clinics displaying symptoms associated with the virus especially high fevers.

State Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico has said these are all indicators that point to a third wave of COVID-19.

As a way to try and control this surging wave of cases, Pérez Rico has announced that as of Monday, there will be more restrictions on businesses to reduce the number of people out in public.

“The restrictions that will go into effect on Monday won’t be the only ones, more restrictions are coming in areas that have shown to be hotspots where it is obvious protocols aren’t being followed in terms of health and safety,” said Pérez Rico.

Meantime, hospitalizations are now at 22 percent, meaning that more than one in five people who test positive for the virus are requiring hospital care, and there are currently 235 people on ventilators.

“We’re going to take steps to see if we can decrease active cases especially the number per 100,000 residents, if we are not making a big impact slowing down these cases, we’re going to launch more restrictions to see if we can keep it from getting out of hand,” said Pérez Rico. “Whatever we will do, it’s going to start climbing, it’s likely we will see a rapid spread in our communities, that’s why what we’re doing now is to protect our well-being.”

According to Pérez Rico, the third COVID-19 wave in the state will intensify next week and into early May.

The city of Tijuana has seen 3,566 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.