(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation reporters Robert Sherman and Katie Smith are spending three weeks traversing the southern border — starting in San Diego, California on Feb. 14 and ending in Brownsville, Texas later this month — telling the stories of communities in crisis. The Border Report Live blog takes readers beyond the big headlines, providing context and insight into the lives of residents along the border. Sherman and Smith will be joined by Border Report correspondents Sandra Sanchez, Julian Resendiz and Salvador Rivera to provide regular updates during the trip. All times are Central.



Ready to head out

10:30 p.m., Feb. 13



Sunday night, we, a group of NewsNation reporters, producers, and photographers have arrived in San Diego, preparing to travel the US-Mexico border for the next three weeks. Tomorrow, we will be taking a look at what life is like at the nation’s largest border crossing in San Ysidro where tens of thousands of people cross into the United States each day. From there, we’ll travel on through California, Arizona and Texas reporting about life on the border — the people who live there, the officers that patrol those areas, and what the national conversation about immigration looks like in the communities experiencing it first-hand. My colleagues and I will use this space to go deeper with context, anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights so readers can get a clearer picture of what’s going on along the southern edge of the country.

— Katie Smith