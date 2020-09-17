Mexico catches American smuggling in 13,000 rounds of ammo

Arizona
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Thursday it caught a U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona.

Mexico’s National Guard said Thursday that officers and customs authorities were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint.

Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.

The guard said the ammunition was “high caliber,” which usually means it was for automatic rifles.

Mexico has strict gun-control laws and has long complained that weapons and ammunition smuggled in from the United States, where regulations are laxer, have fueled the country’s drug cartel violence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.