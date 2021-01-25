Human remains found in Peloncillo Mountains east of Douglas

Arizona

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been found in the Peloncillo Mountains east of Douglas and about a mile from the New Mexico border, Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

They said hunters were in the area when they found the remains Sunday and notified authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Border Patrol responded to the scene.

The remains were carried out and turned over to a mortuary for transport to the medical examiner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said they’re continuing to investigate the case and will work with the medical examiner to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

