CBP seizes 1.2 million fentanyl pills from two vehicles at the Nogales, Arizona, port of entry.

Seizures come as fentanyl continues to flood into U.S., kill Americans

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials in Arizona report the seizure of more than 1 million illegal fentanyl pills in a single day at the Nogales Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port on Wednesday inspected a vehicle trying to cross the border from Mexico. The car has 541,000 fentanyl pills, 4 pounds of fentanyl powder and 37.55 pounds of methamphetamines concealed inside door and rear panels, Port Director Michael W. Humphries reported.

Several hours later, also at the Nogales port, CBP officers detected a second vehicle transporting drugs into the country. A search revealed 689,200 fentanyl pills hidden throughout the vehicle, Humphries said on social media.

The seizures come as the often-deadly drug continues to flood into the country and kill Americans. CBP officers in the first two months of fiscal year 2023 have already seized more fentanyl than they did in all of 2020 – 4,900 pounds or 2.5 tons, the agency reports.

CBP graphic reflecting fentanyl seizures by fiscal year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record 107,375 Americans died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in January 2022. Sixty-seven percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which can kill in doses of 2 milligrams or higher.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says some of the fatalities involve people consuming other drugs like cocaine and heroin that have been laced with fentanyl, sometimes without the users’ knowledge.