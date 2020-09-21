Border officials report $1.4 million meth haul in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol officials in Arizona say they have arrested a U.S. citizen after finding $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine in a modified work truck at an immigration checkpoint near the border community of Sasabe.

The agency said Friday that officials made the arrest and seizure Thursday afternoon.

Agents searching the vehicle at the inspection point reported finding several packages of the drug in a compartment hidden under the truck. A Border Patrol police dog discovered more packages inside the truck’s frame.

In all, about 600 pounds (272 kg) of the drug were seized. The 26-year-old man driving the truck was turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

