Texas Republicans condemn Biden’s handling of border ‘crisis’ while visiting processing facilities

by: KFDX/KJTL staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — As a new migrant caravan reportedly is headed to the United States from Guatemala, two Texas congressmen led a delegation to South Texas to address the border “crisis” on Tuesday.

Republican Reps. Ronny Jackson and Jodey Arrington, and members of the Texas delegation made a trip to McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs to access the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation.

“Instead of detaining, deporting, and respecting the laws of this land and securing our border, we are releasing and reward,” Arrington said. “It’s sending a message — ‘Come one, come all. It’s a free for all at the border.'”

The Biden administration is asking federal workers to volunteer for deployment along the border.

New reports show more than 17,0000 migrant children are in custody with hundreds more crossing the border every day.

Jackson and Arrington condemned President Joe Biden for his handling of what they are calling a humanitarian crisis.

“He is functioning as the trafficker-in-chief right now,” Jackson said.” I say that because the cartels are in complete control right now. They bring these people up to the border. They don’t even have to sneak them across anymore.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security expects the surge at the southern border to last at least seven months.

