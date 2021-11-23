Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve tamales to law enforcement, troops sent to border

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation’s election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed near the border for Operation Lone Star for Thanksgiving.

Abbott will stop in both Del Rio and Edinburg on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

In Edinburg, he will be stopping at Delia’s tamales prior to visiting with service members.

Abbott will be joined by DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Millitary Department (TMD) Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Major General Thomas Suelzer for the visit.