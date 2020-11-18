South Texas Republican who lost congressional race alleges fraud, protests election results

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — “The people of Hidalgo are tired of voter fraud,” Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz said Tuesday.

According to De La Cruz, mail-in ballots in Hidalgo County opened opportunities for fraud.

Supporters of De La Cruz’s, many waving Donald Trump campaign flags, staged a protest outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse, where De La Cruz addressed county commissioners through a camera.

In a video posted on De La Cruz’s Twitter page, De La Cruz questions how her opponent, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, received more votes than President-elect Joe Biden.

“(These) type of questionable actions will no longer be ignored, they will no longer be tolerated, and after this November election, we have proven that Hidalgo County is a two-party system,” De La Cruz says, referring to the county historically electing Democrats.

De La Cruz lost to Gonzalez, who secured his third term for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, which includes McAllen and ranchlands to the north.

Gonzalez won by fewer than 7,000 votes: 115,005 to 108,466 votes, or 50.5% to 47.6%, according to early returns by the Texas Secretary of State’s office. De La Cruz Hernandez won conservative Guadalupe County by almost double the votes that Gonzalez received: 39,756 to 20,202. She also won the small counties of Karnes, Live Oak, and Wilson. But Gonzalez handedly won the populated Hidalgo County, which includes McAllen, 86,661 to 56,297, according to early returns.

When asked about the evidence to back up fraud allegations, De La Cruz said, “well, right now we have thirty days to contest the election and so we will use this time to investigate.”

In the meantime, Hidalgo County residents like Simon are concerned and seeking answers.

“People are questioning the results here and a lot of our candidates feel that they weren’t given a fair shake here,” he said.

Hidalgo County Election Administrator Yvonne Ramon was reached for a statement but was not available.

However, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez tweeted a thank you letter he sent to Ramon saying, “running a successful, clean and transparent 2020 election.”