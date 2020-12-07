South Texas border congressmen praise Biden’s Hispanic nominee to lead HHS

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, discusses the Trump administration’s pledge to revoke California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards that are different than the federal standards, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — President-elect Joe Biden’s naming Monday morning of Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Service was met with praise and approval by South Texas border lawmakers and those who have been advocating for more Latinos in the new administration’s cabinet.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, 61, who is the California attorney general, would be the first Hispanic to head this agency, which is considered one of the most important during this coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 280,000 Americans and infected millions.

“The historic announcement of Xavier Becerra as the next, and first-ever Latino, to serve as our nation’s secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services marks President-elect Biden’s commitment to ensuring his cabinet reflects our diverse nation,” U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, said in a statement. “Having an individual who not only has outstanding qualifications, but also understands the needs of minority communities is imperative as our country moves forward in its fight against the pandemic.”

Vela said although Hispanics comprise 18% of the population, Latinos constitute a much larger percentage of the underinsured and uninsured in the United States, and he said that Becerra understands the unique challenges they face, especially during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

“There is perhaps no one more qualified and able to meet the needs of this moment than Xavier Becerra,” Vela said.

Biden also announced that Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, will remain as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Vivek Murthy will repeat as U.S. Surgeon General, and Rochelle Walensky will be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones,” Biden said in a statement.

Monday morning’s announcement came after multiple letters were sent last week by lawmakers from Hispanic and other civil rights organizations advocating for more Black and minority leaders, especially Mexican-Americans, to serve in Biden’s cabinet.

The son of Mexican immigrants and the first in his family to attend and graduate college, Becerra served two decades as a congressman. He has advocated for “Dreamers” and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Vela said he expects Becerra will frame support for the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have been trying to dismantle since implemented by the Obama administration, “and ensure that millions who have lost coverage during the pandemic have access to affordable health care.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who last week was selected to repeat as Chief Deputy Whip for the House of Representatives tweeted his support for Becerra to lead HHS by also complementing him as “a champion of the Affordable are Act and Dreamers.”

“I applaud President Elect Biden and the transition team on appointing the first Latino to this role. He will be a Health Secretary who understands the disproportionate impact that this virus has had on minority communities. I am confident that Xavier will do everything in his power to improve health outcomes for every American and marshal resources for underserved communities,” said U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas.

Gonzalez lives in Hidalgo County, which has had over 45,770 cases of coronavirus and 2,095 deaths, county officials said Monday. For months, Hidalgo County has had the second-most deaths in the entire state of Texas.

Gonzalez, Cuellar and Vela were among dozens of members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus who last week signed letters to Biden urging more Hispanic representation on his cabinet. Specifically, one letter advocated that Biden consider New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to head HHS.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a caucus member who has repeatedly visited the South Texas and signed that letter also praised Becerra as the pick.

Becerra said in a tweet that he would “build on our progress and ensure every American has access to quality affordable health care — through this pandemic.”

Said Gonzalez: “It is my hope that the President Elect will continue to select individuals from minority and Hispanic backgrounds to make the Biden cabinet diverse and representative of the America we know today.”

