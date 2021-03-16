Sens. Cruz, Cornyn to visit the Rio Grande Valley in response to immigration influx at border

From left, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, stand together during a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Republican Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz announced Tuesday they will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley at the end of the month as the number of undocumented migrants apprehended at the border continues to grow.

Cruz and Cornyn will lead a Senate delegation in a tour to the Texas-Mexico border on March 26. The tour will include a roundtable with local stakeholders.

Cornyn said he met Monday via video conference with all of the Border Patrol sector chiefs on the U.S.-Mexico border, as well the directors of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in Texas, who briefed the senator on enforcement efforts along the border.

“Today I was briefed by @CBP Sector Chiefs & Directors of Office of Field Operations from El Paso to Rio Grande Valley to learn how they are dealing with this crisis. Thank you to @USBPChiefRGV for hosting the visit today & to all our agents & officers manning the front lines,” Cornyn tweeted. “Last month alone the Border Patrol encountered more than 100,000 migrants at our southern border. I’m grateful for all the expert advice I’ve received, but now it’s time for President Biden to start listening.

In a news release, Cornyn’s office said the new administration’s policy shifts and increasing migrant numbers along the border pose challenges to federal law enforcement officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden began dismantling former President Donald Trump’s policies at the southern U.S.-Mexico border when he took office, including rescinding Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, suspending construction of Trump’s controversial border wall, and vowing to end governmental practices of migrant family separation and rapid-fire deportations.

Critics say the shift in policy changed conditions and migrant expectations along the border., renewing hope for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Mexico and Central America for legal status.

The policy changes also raised concerns of the number of people crossing the border and unaccompanied undocumented migrant youth since the Biden administration took over.

This prompted federal officials to shift how they process children and to send for more federal resources to help.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this weekend announced that employees with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are now being sent to South Texas to help process these youths.

The FEMA employees will be embedded with officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and work with Border Patrol agents in places like the newly built tent processing facility in the border town of Donna, Texas.