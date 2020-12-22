Republican candidate for Congress claims mail-in ballots were inappropriately sent out

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Republican Monica De La Cruz held a news conference Tuesday to share the results of an investigation made by her campaign on alleged voting discrepancies found in the November 2020 election for the 15th Congressional District of Texas.

De La Cruz was running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas. De La Cruz states she lost to Gonzalez by approximately 6,500 votes.

“I am calling into question this vote difference and the validity of the Gonzalez win,” De La Cruz said

The 15th District of Texas includes Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Karnes, and Live Oak counties and parts of Guadalupe, Hidalgo and Wilson counties.

De La Cruz said she has submitted a formal complaint to the secretary of state with her name and voters who say they “received unsolicited and illegal mail in-ballot applications” from local election officials.

De La Cruz also claims the Hidalgo County Election department violated the law by sending those mail-in ballot applications to everyone over 65 years of age registered to vote in Hidalgo County.

According to the Texas Tribune, registered voters in Texas can mail-in ballots if they are 65 years of age or older, cite a disability or an illness, or are confined in jail.

Voters who will not be in the county where they’re registered on Election Day, and during the entire early voting period can also request a ballot by mail.

The case The State of Texas vs. Chris Hollins upheld that Texas counties could not send mail-in ballots to qualified individuals who did not request it.

She went on to mention that there was a significant increase in mail ballots this year, compared to previous elections.

De La Cruz has not, as of Tuesday, decided to contest the election with the Clerk of the United States House of Representatives, mentioning that if they decided to contest the election they did not expect a different result as the House is currently controlled by the Democratic party.

Gonzalez issued the following statement addressing the statements made by De La Cruz: “It’s unfortunate that some candidates continue to struggle with election results. If anyone has proof of any illegality in any election, I encourage them to report it to the District Attorney’s office or an appropriate authority. However, false allegations by failed candidates in a desperate attempt to get attention erode trust in our democracy and should not be tolerated by our communities. It is also important to note that the two Republican candidates who won and were on the same ballot have accepted the election results.

I will continue to pray for her. And hope she finds the help she needs to comfort her heart during this post election period.”

KVEO has reached out to the Hidalgo County Elections Department and is currently waiting on a statement.

Watch the complete news conference here: