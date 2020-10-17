Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.
Hunter, a Republican, is due to report to Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.
Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.
Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in December.
