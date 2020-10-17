Report: Ex-SoCal congressman to serve 11-month sentence at West Texas prison camp

In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter speaks after leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter had long dismissed the charges as a politically motivated conspiracy to drive him from office. In an abrupt turnaround, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to illegally use at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including for his daughter’s birthday party at a posh hotel and an outing with friends at a French bistro. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.

Hunter, a Republican, is due to report to Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.

Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.

Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in December.

