New Mexico GOP moves convention to Texas to avoid coronavirus rules

Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention and retreat this weekend to Amarillo, Texas, citing speakers’ concerns over New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass gatherings in New Mexico are limited to 150 people or less in most counties. Restrictions are based on county-level infection and vaccination metrics, with the state planning to fully reopen once 60 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Texas lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on business in March. Amarillo’s health department recommends mask use around vulnerable people, social distancing and and exercising caution during gatherings, but such public health measures are not required.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce told the Las Cruces Sun-News that hundreds have registered to attend the state Republican event in Amarillo, dubbed “Operation Freedom.” The convention’s workshops will focus on local organizing efforts and problem-solving beyond the pandemic, Pearce said.

Notable figures planning to attend the event include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. New Mexico Sen. Mark Moores, who is running to fill the seat formerly held by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, is slated to speak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.