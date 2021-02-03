Latino voters discuss immigration, priorities

(AP) — More than 60 million Latinos live in the United States.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters: Giselle Mammana Diaz, an attorney in Miami; Freddy Portillo, a veteran in California; and Barbara Magana Robertson, a media consultant in Texas.

During a more than hour-long conversation for the interview series “AP Newsmakers,” Diaz, Portillo and Robertson discussed immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and other issues with Deputy Director of Newsgathering Alex Sanz and Hispanic Affairs reporter Adriana Gomez Licon.

In 2020, Donald Trump and his Republican allies made significant inroads with Latinos, alarming some Democrats who warned that immigration politics alone was not enough to hold their edge with the nation’s largest minority group.

President Joe Biden won a sizable majority of Latino voters – 63% nationwide, compared to Trump’s 35%, according to AP VoteCast, a massive survey of the electorate. But Trump was able to shave that margin somewhat in some competitive states, like Florida and Nevada.

VoteCast data showed the wide range of views among Latinos.

About a quarter identified as conservative ideologically, roughly 4 in 10 favored building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and roughly that many said they wanted abortion illegal in all or most circumstances.

About half of self-identified Protestants and Christians backed Trump, while roughly one-third of Roman Catholics did.