Controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio to endorse Michele Fiore in Nevada governor’s race

Elections

by: Vanessa Murphy

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting held amid the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas City Hall on May 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to concerns about COVID-19, safety precautions were put in place, including social distancing inside the chambers, having hand sanitizer available and medically screening anyone from the public attending. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio will endorse Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore in her race for the Nevada governor’s seat.

Arpaio was the Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff for 24 years. He was convicted on charges of criminal contempt for continuing to make immigration arrests after a court ordered him to stop. President Donald Trump pardoned him in 2017.

Arpaio said he supported Fiore because he likes her programs and background and she’s a “fighter.” He told the I-Team, he will be “with her to the end.”

Fiore, one of Nevada’s most controversial politicians, announced her run last month with a campaign video that went viral. She is seen in the video walking through the desert with a handgun strapped to her waist that she unholsters to fire at bottles labeled “vaccine mandates,” “critical race theory” and “voter fraud.”

Fiore is currently dealing with some legal issues. Her campaign consultant confirmed the FBI served Fiore with a subpoena in January and says she is cooperating. It is unclear what the investigation is about.

Several candidates are vying for the governor’s seat including North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former Sen. Dean Heller, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

The winner of the Republican primary faces Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nov. 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 2022.

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.