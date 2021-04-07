Congressmen blame migrant surge on immigration policy changes during visit to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee ended a two-day tour of the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday afternoon.

The delegation, made up of only Republicans, ended the tour with a news conference in Edinburg.

Members of the delegation were all in agreement that the border policy changes made by President Joe Biden created what they are calling a “crisis at the border.”

Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan said that this surge of migrants illegally entering the U.S. doesn’t compare to anything seen in the history of border patrol, questioning if policy changes by Biden were intentional or deliberate.

KVEO took a look at Border Patrol apprehension numbers from 2000 to 2006, and there was an average of more than one million apprehensions or encounters made every year by Border Patrol.

In 2021, if numbers continue to rise, there could be more than one million encounters, but that would not break the 2000 record of 1,643,679 apprehensions.

Rep. Tom McClintock said that their visit was “the most disturbing field tour they have ever witnessed,” after seeing hundreds of migrants crossing then released.

McClintock said all migrants are being waived in, except single adults because of Title 42.

Title 42 was put into place by the Trump administration and allows for some migrants to be sent back to Mexico because of health concerns, however, under the Biden administration, more unaccompanied minors and some families with younger children are allowed to stay.

Members of the delegation also said they invited their Democratic counterparts but they declined.

They added that Biden should visit the border for himself and that the solution is to put back into place immigration policies that were working like Migrant Protection Protocols program, which Biden suspended for 100 days.