Argentina leader arrives in Mexico for state visit

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez arrived in Mexico City on Monday for a three-day state visit.

He was greeted by Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard and other members of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s cabinet.

Later Monday Fernandez was due to tour a medical laboratory where Mexico plans to package and export the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

On Tuesday he’s scheduled to participate in President Lopez Obrador’s daily press conference.

In contrast to the austere travel style of the Mexican president, who travels in economy class on commercial flights, Fernandez flew on a private plane rented from the Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.