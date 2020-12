Cómo los educadores están encontrando a miles de estudiantes que no podían alcanzar cuando empezó la pandemia

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) -- Leander ISD parent Elva Franco said she finally feels more at ease settling into the school year this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect Texas in March, she worried students in the Cherry Hollow neighborhood of Cedar Park would be left behind.

"As parents, we had that fear, and our kids did as well," the mom of four LISD students said in Spanish. "What will happen with us? Will we not be able to keep going to school?"