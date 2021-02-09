Yes, Winter Texans do qualify to receive COVID-19 vaccines, county officials say

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Many Winter Texas are wondering if they can get the COVID-19 vaccine if they reside in another state.

Hidalgo County officials say yes, Winter Texans, or people from up north who come to Texas to escape the snow, are considered residents of the county and can register to get vaccinated. However, county officials say they must wait in line like other residents.

“I get request every day when we will be able to have it in our park? And I explain logistically it is a challenge,” said president of the Welcome Home RGV Magazine, Kristi Collier.

Collier runs a local magazine that connects winter Texans across the Rio Grande Valley and helps to coordinate events for the RV park communities.

“UTRGV does a survey every couple of years and they estimate that we have 100,000 (Winter Texans) that come to South Texas each year,” Collier said.

Collier said the number of winter Texans dropped 30 percent, but the ones who are here are asking if they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yes, they are considered residents of the county and as residents of the county they are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Cortez said he knows they are requesting vaccine clinics in their communities, but “because they want us to go to each different park and vaccinate them there—that’s not possible.”

While winter Texans choose to quarantine in the sun over the snow, they will still have to wait their turn.

“We welcome them to come to Hidalgo County and line up for the vaccine there as we are,” Cortez said.