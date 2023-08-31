EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The wildly popular and now controversial group ‘Yahritza y Su Esencia’ will grace the Borderland with their sierreño sounds this fall.

The trio of siblings will perform at the Plaza Theatre on Nov. 8, El Paso Live! announced on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT Friday, Sept. 1.

Hailing from Finley, Washington, the children of Mexican immigrants recently came under fire for comments they made in Mexico about disliking Mexican food and Mexico.

Despite upsetting their Mexican fanbase on both sides of the border, Yahritza and Y Su Esencia will take their “The Obsessed Tour” to Mexico City, Monterrey, and Tijuana.

In 2022, Yahritza and Y Su Esencia were nominated for Best New Artist, and their debut album, “Obsessed,” was nominated for Norteño Album of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards. They are also up for Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Grammys in October.

The group’s performance in El Paso will be one of six in Texas and follow stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Nashville, among others. They played a sold-out show on Sunday at the Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix.

The group consists of 16-year-old Yahritza Martínez on vocals and acoustic guitar, 25-year-old Armando (Mando) Martínez on the twelve-string guitar, and 18-year-old Jairo Martínez on acoustic bass. Armando was born in Jiquilpan, Michaocan, while the younger siblings were born in Yakima, Washington.