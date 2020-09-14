Women violently evicted from human rights office in Mexico City

Feminist activists and victims of gender-based violence on Friday denounced the violent eviction of the Human Rights Commission building in the State of Mexico by the police.

The group of about 20 female victims of crimes and several children were occupying the offices to protest the lack of attention given to cases of gender violence and forced disappearance, replicating the action taken in the Mexican capital.

More than 10 women and three men were detained, according to local media.

Those who weren’t, demanded the release of their peers.

Many of their belongings were still inside the facilities, so hammer in hand they demanded entry to get them.

A group of feminists who say the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones, sit outside a state office of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A group of the activists seized the offices in Ecatepec Thursday evening, but police removed them early Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Women begin to collect their belongings in front of a state office of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission defaced by a group of feminists who say the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A group of the activists seized the offices in Ecatepec Thursday evening, but police removed them early Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Women embrace upon their release after being detained for taking part in the seizure of the Ecatepec state office of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission Women, in Atizapan, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A group of feminists activists, who say the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones, seized the offices in Ecatepec Thursday evening, but police removed them early Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A young woman uses a hammer to bang on a security gate of a state office of Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission defaced by a group of feminists who say the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A group of the activists seized the offices in Ecatepec Thursday evening, but police removed them early Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A masked woman holds a T-shirt with a message that reads in English, “Not One Less,” outside the offices of the governmental Human Rights Commission, that have been taken over by a group of feminists, in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Feminist activists and families of the victims have taken over the offices to demand justice for the victims of femicide, sexual assault and enforced disappearances. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A group of feminists who have taken over the offices of the governmental Human Rights Commission, hand out pantry staples to the needy, in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Feminist activists and families of the victims have taken over the offices to demand justice for the victims of femicide, sexual assault and enforced disappearances. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Those who were inside at the time of the eviction said it was carried out in a very violent way.

“They began to throw chairs over us, we asked them to let us take the children out of there and that there was a pregnant person in there,” a woman who did not want to be identified told the Associated Press

An official of Human Rights Commission of the state of Mexico, Saúl Francisco León Pasos said the situation occurred “is inadmissible” and that they were going to investigate it.

The demonstrators went to the Atizapán Justice Centre in Zaragoza demanding the release of their comrades.

One of the women who was detained maintained that they are going to report what happened.

In Mexico City, activists and victims of gender violence who had occupied the national offices of the commission since last week, demanded justice for the detainees in Ecatepec and burned chairs in the street outside the building.