Women violently evicted from human rights office in Mexico City

Feminist activists and victims of gender-based violence on Friday denounced the violent eviction of the Human Rights Commission building in the State of Mexico by the police.
The group of about 20 female victims of crimes and several children were occupying the offices to protest the lack of attention given to cases of gender violence and forced disappearance, replicating the action taken in the Mexican capital.
More than 10 women and three men were detained, according to local media.
Those who weren’t, demanded the release of their peers.
Many of their belongings were still inside the facilities, so hammer in hand they demanded entry to get them.
Those who were inside at the time of the eviction said it was carried out in a very violent way.
“They began to throw chairs over us, we asked them to let us take the children out of there and that there was a pregnant person in there,” a woman who did not want to be identified told the Associated Press
An official of Human Rights Commission of the state of Mexico, Saúl Francisco León Pasos said the situation occurred “is inadmissible” and that they were going to investigate it.
The demonstrators went to the Atizapán Justice Centre in Zaragoza demanding the release of their comrades.
One of the women who was detained maintained that they are going to report what happened.
In Mexico City, activists and victims of gender violence who had occupied the national offices of the commission since last week, demanded justice for the detainees in Ecatepec and burned chairs in the street outside the building.