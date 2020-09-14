Weslaco police find 24 undocumented immigrants inside 18-wheeler

WESLACO, Texas — An investigation led to 24 people being found inside an 18-wheeler on Saturday in Weslaco, Texas.

Weslaco police located a “suspicious” vehicle about 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

Upon inspection, police found 24 undocumented immigrants traveling inside of the trailer.

Weslaco police turned over the individuals to U.S. Border Patrol agents, who took the people to a station for further processing.

Border Patrol agents also arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.

