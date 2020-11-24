El Paso county judge issues new stay home order, partial curfew

Watch the news conference on this page at 5 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Tuesday issued a partial curfew, effective at 12:01 a.m on Wednesday, as part of his Stay Home Order No. 15.

The curfew, which is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, will be in effect through Nov. 30.

Samaniego said the curfew addresses social and recreational activities and will not affect essential businesses, such as grocery stores.

Non-essential businesses are limited to 50 percent occupancy and include stores such as clothing stores and those that sell other non-food items.

“We’re trying to create a balance on the health of our community and the health of our economy,” he said.

As part of the stay home order, Samaniego said he is encouraging shoppers to utilize curbside or drive-thru services and big box stores to distribute Black Friday sales throughout the day to prevent large gatherings of shoppers.

Samaniego said he discussed the curfew with Mayor Dee Margo, who was agreeable to the order.

The new order recommends that only one person per family is designated as the person who shops for essential items.

