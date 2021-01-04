Watch: Beachgoers flee bluff collapses near San Diego

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Beach visitors screamed and ran for safety after witnessing a massive bluff collapse that blocked off sections of Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego Thursday. No injuries were reported.

In a video of the incident, a huge shelf of the bluff is seen crashing to the earth, spraying sand in its wake.

Those walking along the beach this weekend were asked to stay close to the water, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. State park officials suspect it could be a week before the tide washes away the debris.

According to the website for the state park, rock slides and cliff collapses “occur with frequency” at Torrey Pines. The park recommends visitors time their beach walks to two to three hours before or after high tides, when there is more room between the water and the bluffs.

The state park did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Bluff collapses can be caused by rainstorms, which loosen the sediment along the cliffs. They are common at beaches along the San Diego coast.

In 2019 three people died after a bluff collapsed at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas, Calif. — just 14 miles north of Torrey Pines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
79°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.