McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Chinese migrant has been convicted for transporting child pornography, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Tong Sun, 45, attempting to illegally enter the U.S. near Roma. When law enforcement caught him they found multiple videos on his phone depicting child porn.

One of the videos depicted a child who appeared to be younger than five years of age.

Sun has admitted to his charges of possession of child pornography that had been mailed, shipped or transported, federal records detail.

Homeland Security Investigations agents interviewed Sun, who said he was aware the videos were on his phone.

“Sun further stated he intended to delete the videos in Mexico, prior to crossing into the United States illegally, but did not get the opportunity,” a release stated.

Sun additionally said that he purchased the phone with the videos seven to eight years ago. .

Sun’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25, at which time he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Sun has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.