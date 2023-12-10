EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five undocumented migrants were apprehended, and a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle during the incident Friday, Dec. 8 that included a CBP helicopter providing support, according to an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, at about 9 a.m. on Friday, a Texas DPS trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in near Railroad Drive and Tetons Drive in Northeast El Paso.

According to the statement provided by DPS, the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop. The driver drove at high speeds above 80 mph, according to DPS.

The driver finally stopped at the intersection of McCombs and Grouse Road. A CBP Air and Marine helicopter assisted the trooper and DPS Air Division in the pursuit.

There was a total of five undocumented migrants in the vehicle, according to DPS.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old male, was arrested for smuggling of persons and evading arrest/detention with vehicle. The five migrants were released to Border Patrol.

No injuries or damage were reported in this incident.